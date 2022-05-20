Tiang: New Lundu Hospital coming up in next Malaysia Plan

KUCHING (May 20): The Sarawak Health Department will submit a proposal for the building of a new Lundu Hospital under the next Malaysia Plan, said Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang.

“The proposed new hospital will have a capacity of 76 beds, while the existing hospital has 46 beds,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly today.

Tiang was answering a question posed by Billy Sujang (GPS-Opar) on when the new hospital would be built. The existing hospital is dilapidated, overcrowded and unable to meet the needs of medical and health services of the increasing number of patients.

“The proposed new hospital will provide in-patient services, operating theatre, out-patient services, specialist clinics and supporting clinical services such as radiology, laboratory, forensics and rehabilitation unit,” he said.

The current hospital was built in 1954 as Lundu Health Clinic. It was upgraded to Lundu Hospital in 1965.