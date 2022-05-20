Violet Yong: Where is Tribunal to hear disputes over strata titles now?

KUCHING (May 20): Violet Yong (DAP-Pending) is asking the august House why the intended Tribunal to hear disputes on strata titles is still not being set up.

She also wondered where the proposed Strata (Tribunal) Regulations were now.

“Does the minister know that without the Strata (Management and Maintenance) Regulations, Strata Management Ordinance (SMO) 2019 is just a mere sheet of paper that cannot be implemented, making the stratified unit owners continue to be in limbo and vulnerable?

“The lack of regulations has also unfairly prejudiced the developers as they are equally clueless in going about implementing the required provisions of SMO that come with hefty penalties,” she said when debating the TYTs opening address today.

Yong said the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government must ensure the Strata (Management and Maintenance) Regulations specifying clear direction pertaining to the new policies and procedures are there for implementation as soon as possible.

She said the minister in-charge must inform the august House why the Strata (Management and Maintenance) Regulations were still not ready, and when they will be ready.

“I thought the various so-called study visits of Strata titles in 2018 to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong and Brisbane have given the state ministers, including the deputy premiers and key officers, ample ideas of how to go about strengthening our law at regulating the management and maintenance of strata title properties.

“But after a lapse of four years, the state government is still not ready with it. What did you all learn in those countries? Or was it just a ‘makan angin’ trip?” she asked.

She thus called upon the Premier to have the minister in-charge of housing replaced.

She said that someone, who is competent, has great patience and can work hard to address housing issues, should be appointed to head the ministry.

She said the SMO came into force on March 1, 15 months after it was gazetted on Dec 12, 2019.

The SMO was passed to provide for the management and maintenance of building or land intended to be subdivided into parcels and subdivided building or land and for matters connected therewith.

“Though the SMO is already in force, we have yet to see the establishment of Strata Management Tribunal as required under Part 1X of the SMO.

“The minister is also required under the law to appoint qualified members and experts to sit in the Strata Management Tribunal as well as to appoint a secretary and other officers and staff to carry out the functions of the Tribunal but we have yet to see them happen too,” she added.