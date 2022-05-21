44 young men taking part in Mr Kaamatan

KOTA KINABALU (May 21): Forty-four young Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) men from all over the state have signed up for a shot at the State Buvazoi Tavantang 2022 or Mr Kaamatan (MrK) title.

Organizing chairman of the Buvazoi Tavantang, Casey Jovial, said the winner would win prizes worth more than RM60,000 and attractive prizes will be also offered to the other top winners.

According to Casey, this is the 15th edition of MrK which has been recognised as one of the official events for the State Kaamatan Festival and the State Cultural Board as of last year.

He added that the Sabah Cultural Board was appointed coordinator of the male cultural pageant.

The registration and sash hand-over ceremony on Saturday was officiated by Sabah Cultural Board general manager Mackey Apison. Also present was MrK 2021 winner Royvernand Jaydarren.

“In line with this year’s Pesta Kaamatan Festival’s theme, ‘Kaamatan Ensouls Nature’, several activities including experiencing the kampung life have been lined up for the contestants.

“The contestants will explore the village and its surrounding area and with the help of villagers, identify plants with medicinal and health benefits. They are also required to document their findings and make a presentation about it.

“All finalists are also given a personal assignment which is to prepare a manifesto that will be their contribution to our culture as well as train them to become a leader,” he said.

According to Casey further, contestants will be showcasing contemporary wear by local designers during the ‘A Night of Cultural Fashion’ which is scheduled to be held on June 4.

Other than preserving the KDMR culture, language and traditional costumes, MrK is also a platform for the finalists to highlight their talents, he said, adding that several former winners and contestants had been hired for commercials and creative industry.

On May 30, the Mr Kaamatan finalists will also make a joint appearance with district Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan representatives at the Hongkod Koisaan KDCA.

The MrK finals is scheduled to be held at the Sabah National Department of Culture and Arts auditorium on June 18.

The male cultural pageant was first held in 2008.