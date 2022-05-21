45 illegal houses posing security threat demolished in Kudat

KUDAT (May 21): Forty-five houses built illegally at a water village in Si Bogo, Pulau Bangkawan in Kudat were ordered to be demolished by the authorities.

Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Commander, Deputy Commissioner Hamzah Ahmad said the decision to demolish the structures was made as they could pose security threats to the country.

“Based on a survey conducted by security personnel, both from land and air, it revealed that the number of pondohan (illegal huts) has increased in the area.

“Such illegal structures have the potential to be made as a staging point for criminal elements involving kidnapping, robbery and smuggling along the waters of the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone),” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Hamzah said following the discovery and continuous investigation, ESSCom with cooperation from Sabah Parks, have carried out Ops Gasak to demolish five pondohan and 41 illegal houses in Si Bogo, Pulau Bangkawan.

Hamzah said the authorities have issued notices of eviction to the 41 house occupants to relocate from the area before authorities pull down the illegal houses.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said ESSCom is prepared to tear down on any illegal structures, settlements and pondohan along the east coast.

He also urged the public to channel information to their hotline at 089-863 181 or WhatsApp at 011-6331 1072 on any suspicious activity taking place near and around their areas.