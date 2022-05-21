Abang Johari: Onus not on S’wak govt to prove state boundary rights

KUCHING (May 21): The Sarawak government will not challenge the constitutionality of the Petroleum Development Act (PDA), Continental Shelf Act (CSA) 1966 and the Territorial Sea Act (TSA) 2021 in court, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,

“Why should we? The onus is for them to disapprove over our right on our boundaries,” he said.

“I am not a lawyer. It is our right. If they think that we have no right, they can bring us to court. We don’t care. The locus standi can be with them to dispute what we have claimed based on the 1954 Order in Council on the alteration of boundaries,” he added.

Abang Johari, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, made these remarks when declaring open Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) 25th triennial delegates conference today.

Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian in the state assembly yesterday had said that the GPS state government is duty bound to challenge the constitutionality of the PDA, CSA and the TSA, as only it alone has the locus standi to take up the case.

On another matter, Abang Johari said Democratic Action Party (DAP) cannot continue to fool the people with the ‘Sarawak will go bankrupt’ statement.

“Up to today, this is my fifth year as Chief Minister or now Premier, we are not bankrupt but money comes in again. Even to the extent we want to form our own sovereign fund to save our money for the future of Sarawak. We know how to manage our economy.

“You can fool people once, you can fool people twice but you cannot fool people all the time,” said Abang Johari.

He was referring to a statement made by DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen who had defended his party’s national chairman Lim Guan Eng by stating that the latter’s infamous “Sarawak will go bankrupt” statement was made during the time when the Sarawak government was keen to build a Light Rail Transit (LRT) in Kuching.

Chong claimed that Sarawak had not gone bankrupt after the statement was made because Abang Johari finally dropped the idea of going ahead with the project.

Abang Johari said that based on the recording of the speech made by Lim, the latter did not say Sarawak will go bankrupt because of the LRT project.

“I still remember what he said. It is not because of LRT. He had said Abang Jo has a budget of RM10 billion, meaning three years we will be spending RM30 billion, which means our reserve of RM30 billion will finish by then. Then Sarawak will be bankrupt.

“That was what he said. ‘Jangan mau pusing pusing’ (don’t spin). You want to spin, come on lah we have the record. I am not that stupid.

“Any accountant knows there must be a balance sheet. Any amount out, there must be some amount in. Not just amount out, which will cause you to bankrupt,” said Abang Johari.

He pointed out that with Sarawak now having new streams of revenue including carbon credit trading, it will not go bankrupt as alleged by Lim when the latter was the federal Finance Minister.

He also ticked off another DAP leader who got confused with ‘Automated’ and ‘Autonomous’ in the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project that the Sarawak government is pursuing.