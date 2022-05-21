Abang Johari tells GPS leaders to put aside personal interests to win all seats in GE15

KUCHING (May 21): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is ready for the coming 15th General Election (GE15) at any time it is called, said Premier and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that if all the GPS component parties can work together and remain united, it is possible for the coalition to win all the 31 parliamentary seats that it is going to contest.

“Whenever is the election, GPS is ready any time. So I hope all of us in GPS in one heart, one mind to face this election. Then we have a strong voice. We have achieved a lot of things in our negotiations,” he said when opening the 25th Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) triennial delegates conference today.

He reminded GPS leaders in all its components Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), SUPP, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) to act in unison and set aside personal interests particularly when it comes to nomination as election candidate.

He believed that with such unity, the opposition would not be able to win any seats.

“That is why we must act in unison. We must have a common objective. Once the leadership has decided on who to be the candidate, support all out and don’t sabotage half-way.

“So we have to act in unison especially in times of war. Or otherwise that will jeopardise our future.

“I have gone through that process. I set aside personal interest because the interest of people is more important than mine,” he said.

As such, he hoped that SUPP can win all the seats allocated to the party as GPS looks forward to having a stronger platform to negotiate for Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Constitution, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report 1962.

He pointed out Sarawak is lucky to have strong political stability unlike political happenings at the federal level which saw the Prime Ministers changed three times in three years.

According to him, GPS’ support was sought on who was to become Prime Minister two times and now it will play a big part in the coming GE15.

“Our policy is clear. Sarawak is our first priority and that would be our platform for further negotiation.

“Our stand, we are not anti federal. No, we are just fighting what is in our Constitution, MA63 plus IGC. That’s all not more than that and not less than that,” he added.

On SUPP, he was happy to see the party now becoming strong again after winning many seats in the 12th State Election last December including a clean sweep of Pujut, Senadin and Piasau in Miri as well regaining Tanjung Batu in Bintulu.

“This means SUPP has regained the confidence of the Sarawaians particularly the Chinese community. Meaning we have done well. Our policies are very inclusive –

Chinese education brought up by SUPP and the government has responded,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Premier and SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said with the political fights happening in Peninsular, it would not be a surprise that GE15 would be held this year.

He said if that happens, SUPP is ready for its seven traditional parliamentary seats in Sarawak.

“Our deputy president Datuk Seri Richard Riot is forever ready in Serian (where he is the incumbent).

“All the SUPP assemblymen had been on the ground the day after winning the election on December 18 (2021). Every month, I am trying my best on the ground with the six new SUPP assemblymen in their constituency,” he said.