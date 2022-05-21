ASF: Help pig farmers get on their feet, says Tiong

KUCHING (May 21): The Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development has been urged to provide grants or other forms of assistance to help pig farmers in Sibu get back on their feet following the emergence of African Swine Fever (ASF) disease recently.

In making the call yesterday, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (GPS-Dudong) said government grants should be able to help pig farmers make a sustainable living and business from their farms.

“There is a necessity for the farmers to upgrade their entire production facilities to support them in complying with the sanitary and health standards and regulations following proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the ministry.

“This is a matter that could arise again if we are not prepared in advance,” he said when debating the TYT’s opening address yesterday.

Tiong said the Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) abattoir was instructed to close for two months in March to combat the ASF disease.

This had severely impacted the food industry players down to the supply chain with pork in high demand in the market.

“However, after the hard work and cooperation from parties such as SMC, Public Works Department, Sibu Rural District Council, and the Department of Veterinary Services, working together to address ASF issue, we are fortunate to have the abattoir re-opened in two weeks,” he added.