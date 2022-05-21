Digital banking: Transforming the local landscape

THE Covid-19 pandemic has hastened the need for digital change, especially within the banking sector which saw its traditional system rapidly change via the offering of more digital products to adapt to consumers’ shifting behaviours.

But traditional banks can only go so far with this digital change. With the rise of fintech tools, the idea of a fully digital bank offering products through its digital channels, is quickly being accepted in most major economies.

Across Asia, several countries have already introduced digital banks into their financial system.

Hong Kong awarded its first digital banking license in 2019 and today has eight virtual banks. In Southeast Asia, Singapore recently awarded digital banking licenses to four entities while the Philippines had also recently awarded digital bank licenses to six entities.

Plans are underway to introduce digital banks in Vietnam and Thailand.

Closer to home, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) last year unveiled its intention to award up to five new digital bank licences to drive further innovation in the market to support the unbanked, underserved, and micro-SME segments.

Malaysia’s financial sector now stands at the dawn of a new digital era with announcement of five entities being awarded Malaysia’s first five digital bank licences just earlier this month.

The five entities that will pioneer the digital bank sector here are a consortium of Boost Holdings Sdn Bhd and RHB Bhd, a consortium led by GXS Bank Pte Lte and Kuok Brothers Sdn Bhd, a consortium led by Sea Ltd and YTL Digital Capital Sdn Bhd, a consortium of AEON Financial Service Co Ltd, AEON Credit Service (M) Bhd and MoneyLion Inc, and a consortium led by KAF Investment Bank Sdn Bhd.

“Digital banks are expected to further advance financial inclusion. By adopting digital technology more widely for everyday transactions, we can significantly increase opportunities for our society to participate in the economy – by overcoming geographical barriers, reducing transaction costs and promoting better financial management,” said Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah.

“Digital banks can help individuals and businesses gain better access to more personalised solutions backed by data analytics. As businesses move online, digital banking also provides a safer and a more convenient way to transact,” she added.

Following this announcement, the successful applicants will undergo a period of operational readiness that will be validated by BNM through an audit before they can commence operations. This process may take between 12 to 24 months.

Generally, the concept of digital banks have been received positively by economists and financial experts.

“We welcome the inclusion of digital banks into the financial sector as while it will likely stir the operating landscape of traditional banks in the long term, it is a necessary step in developing our national maturity in accepting new evolutions (and improvements) in collusion with global standards,” said the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research)

“The Malaysian banking industry is at the dawn of a new era, with the awarding of these inaugural digital banking licenses,” said the research team at Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research).

While the new digital bank licenses would mean that new banks will be entering the financial sector, these new digital banks are not expected to be an immediate risk to traditional banks.

Instead, they are expected to compliment as well as push traditional banks to innovate their systems further, to better serve the market.

“We reckon it will be a while before they are able to challenge the incumbency of the traditional banks however, many of the latter also having already embarked on prior digitalisation and/or digitisation initiatives on their own in-step with the evolving landscape.

“Digital banks’ primary focus on the un-served and under-served segments may come at the expense of profitability, though it must be noted that they are also likely have greater cost advantages.

“Short-term volatilities notwithstanding, expected rate normalisation this year and economic recovery will bring about asset quality improvements, loans growth and margin expansions, all of these medium-term boons to the sector,” PublicInvest Research.

Encouraging innovation

IT is also worth noting that in its Licensing Framework for Digital Banks, BNM defined a digital bank to be a bank that operates wholly or almost wholly through digital or electronic means.

As such, BNM prohibits licensed digital banks from having physical bank branches. Instead, it allows digital banks to establish physical offices only for administrative purposes. Customer transactions can only be facilitated online, and not through the physical offices.

“Digital banks are unique, as they combine the speed and agility of a fintech with the stability and trustworthiness of a traditional bank.

“However, while they are similar in many aspects, it is important to distinguish between digital banking and existing online banking services offered by traditional banks,” RHB Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (RHB Research) said.

“While digital banking has increased in popularity across the globe and region, a number of Malaysia’s larger incumbent banks including Malayan Banking and CIMB did not apply for the digital banking license.

“This is because their existing banking license already allows them to conduct online/mobile banking operations. The larger incumbents are, as such, putting their trust in their own digital capabilities to weather through the forthcoming digital storm,” it added.

“We think competition from new entrants via the digital banking license is likely to be limited, as BNM stated that the purpose of the digital banking license is to target market segments that are underserved.

“New entrants in the immediate term will likely focus on the micro and SME community, as well as unsecured lending and selected offerings of wealth management products – in our view.

“While this would not be immediately disruptive for incumbent banks, digital banks with partners that have good ecosystems can grow to become a threat.

“We believe incumbent banks that have taken steps to digitalise their operations will be better positioned to fend off potential competition from these new digital banks.

“These include taking a very holistic approach through addressing a consumer segment that is tech-savvy, and additional steps taken to go beyond just the consumer market by extending digital offerings to corporations in the commercial segment, which in turn draws in new businesses,” RHB Research said.

“That said, we do not view such awards as disruptive for the conventional banks, despite expectations of continued erosion on the payment side of the business – which is not unexpected, as the handling of those transactions is not all that profitable,” it said.

It also pointed out that the introduction of the five new digital banks are not likely to overcrowd the banking industry in Malaysia, given the asset size limit of RM3 billion on digital banks during the three to five years foundational phase to minimise the risk to the stability in the banking sector.

Serving underserved markets

Digital banks’ pure digital play can also reach market segments that are underserved by the traditional system.

According to BNM, the licensing of these new players with innovative business models is expected to add dynamism to the banking landscape to serve the economy and contribute to individual wellbeing.

“This includes expanding meaningful access to and responsible usage of suitable financial solutions for the underserved and unserved market segments,” it said.

“In our view, the move to digital banking is a positive development for Malaysia, benefitting both consumers and enterprises alike,” Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research (Fitch Solutions) said in its commentary.

“Firstly, digital banks remove the need for individuals to head to traditional physical branches to complete their transactions. This increases convenience for consumers, who are increasingly looking for a faster and easy method of payments and banking.

“Secondly, digital banks will benefit businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as they can enjoy easier access to loans, more competitive borrowing rates, and quicker fund approvals and disbursements.

“Margins will be more attractive for digital banks as they will not be investing as much in physical infrastructure and people. Additionally, as digital banks utilise data analytics to generate insights regarding consumer behaviour, businesses can gain better access to more personalised solutions for consumers.

“Thirdly, digital banking is better placed than traditional channels to serve financially underserved segments such as gig economy workers or rural residents, who may lack the credit history to receive loans, to access a wider variety of financial services. This can help to improve financial inclusivity, and is in fact one of the objectives of the digital banks being established in Malaysia.

“Finally, the move increases competition and consumer choice in a market dominated by large financial services players that have had little incentive to develop more sophisticated services and lower costs to consumers.

“We expect to see considerable innovation in the breadth and complexity of financial services over the next five to 10 years.

“The downside risk is that not all of these new businesses will survive to maturity as a poor choice of business model, lack of capitalisation and the dominance of just one or two players could see some investments fail to pan out,” it explained.

Timeline and progress of Malaysia’s digital banks

i) During the foundational phase, a licensed digital bank shall:

Maintain at all times a minimum amount of capital funds of RM100 million unimpaired by losses.

Be subject to the business limitation of not exceeding a total asset size of RM3 billion all times during the foundational phase.

Other regulatory framework as described in the ‘Licensing Framework for Digital Banks’.

ii) A licensed digital bank may after three years from the commencement of its operations, submit an application to the bank for the foundational phase to end and for the business limitation to be uplifted. BNM’s approval depends on the digital bank:

Complied with all applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

Achieved a minimum amount of capital funds of RM300 million unimpaired by losses.

Shown satisfactory progress in achieving the committed value propositions as described in its business plan.

iii) Failure to graduate from its foundational phase in the fifth year, a licensed digital bank will have to implement an exit plan which could lead to the revocation of its license.

Pioneers of local digital banking sector

THE five pioneers of Malaysia’s digital banking sector are linked to companies that are well-established in the fintech sector.

Of the five entities, three companies are already well-versed in the e-wallet/e-money segments while two other companies have vast experience in offering digital financial solutions.

In identifying the five best fit (out of 29 applications received) to be awarded the license, BNM had perused an intensive assessment criteria in determining the character and integrity of applicants, nature and sufficiency of financial resources, soundness and feasibility of business and technology plans as well as ability to meaningfully address financial inclusion gaps.

“The criteria that BNM used in assessing these applications are not arbitrary. They are laid out in the Financial Services Act 2013 and Islamic Financial Services Act 2013.

“In short, the primary consideration in the assessment is the ability of these digital banks to operate in a safe and sound manner and provide a strong value proposition to drive financial inclusion so as to benefit Malaysians,” Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah said in an interview with Bernama.

“All 29 applications that we received were assessed on their individual merits, with each application examined by several teams from multiple angles,” she said.

“They submitted strong and credible value propositions that were underpinned by a deep understanding of their target market segments among the unserved and underserved communities. The products and services that they will offer reflect this by addressing specific market gaps within the underserved and unserved segments – many of which include Bumiputera communities – such as small businesses and gig economy workers.

“They were also able to demonstrate how they will achieve this through the use of innovative applications of technology and building on their existing business track record,” she added.

According to Nor Shamsiah, successful applicants also demonstrated how they would manage their operations effectively which includes the ability to comply with financial, governance and risk management standards that serve to protect depositors on an ongoing basis.

That said, one of BNM’s main concern would be the survivability of infant banks as potential failures could disrupt the stability and confidence in our national financial industry.

Nevertheless, analysts are confident that these five groups of companies are well-positioned to become a viable digital bank in the long run given their individual strengths and capabilities.

Boost and RHB Bank

Boost, owned by Malaysian telecoms conglomerate Axiata, was the first digital financier in Southeast Asia to secure an investment-grade A1 rating from RAM Rating Services Bhd.

According to Fitch Solutions, this highlights the quality of its financing portfolio and its capabilities in accelerating financial inclusion.

RHB Bank has been ranked among the top banks in Malaysia with a significant presence in Asean, indicating its strong reputation in the region.

Previously, Boost had made headway as an integrated payments provider, which allowed for bill payments, peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers, and point of sale (POS) payments.

Kenanga Research also highlighted that this consortium is strong candidate given that RHB Bank isis the fifth largest listed traditional bank with a reported asset size of RM290 billion with a cash pool of RM20 billion.

It further pointed out that besides already possessing a large captive user base via its e-wallet platform, Boost also currently offers lending products via Boost Credit which is estimated to have a total disbursement gross transaction value of circa RM130 million in 4QFY21.

GXS Bank and Kuok Brothers

Grab Holdings Ltd and Singtel jointly managed GXS Bank has already been awarded a full digital banking license in Singapore last year.

Fitch Solutions believes that this could highlight its experience in the digital banking sector.

Furthermore, in January 2021, Grab raised US$300 million for its financial services business, marking the next step in its growth.

“Grab’s financial empowerment programme, GrabFinance, provides drivers, merchants, and enterprises greater access to financial services. Should the service be offered in Malaysia, it could benefit the financially underserved, achieving the objectives of a digital bank as outlined by BNM.

“Previously, GrabPay had made strong headway in the market through its parent Grab, the dominant ride-hailing service in Malaysia. The company has leveraged its strong installed base to promote its P2P lending and POS payment service, offering reward points for each payment, which can be used to exchange ride-hailing and other vouchers,” it said.

Kenanga Research also pointed out that the Grab platform is a highly familiar name amongst Malaysian consumers for its integrated offerings.

“It also helps the consortium’s case that GXS Bank is a current digital banking license holder in Singapore, where we believe infrastructure sharing could be prominent in accelerating the roll out of its Malaysian digital bank.

“However, we are surprised to see the Kuok Group in the mix as past reports have not mentioned their participation in the license race, more so with GXS. Still, the conglomerate could possibly provide a substantial backing that if not financially, then through resources and outreach available in its diversified fields of industry,” it opined.

Sea Ltd and YTL Digital Capital

Sea Group was awarded a digital banking licence in Singapore in 2020, highlighting its experience in the digital banking sector.

Sea Group also has experience in the fintech scene with its ShopeePay and SpayLater, which have a wide regional user base.

Shopee is also one of the most heavily used e-commerce site in Malaysia, indicating its relevance and strong brand presence in the local market.

Aside from that, Sea Ltd is one of two companies awarded the digital banking license in Singapore.

“Uniquely in this case, we believe lending and deposit facilities could be integrated into the Shopee app which should offer high ease of access and penetration to existing Shopee users. Not much is known about YTL Digital Capital’s specific proposition to the group, but we reckon the YTL Group’s immense resources could propel the roll out of their digital banking body, much like with the Kuok Group above,” Kenanga Research said.

Aeon Financial Service, Aeon Credit, and MoneyLion –

Another familiar financial service company in Malaysia is Aeon Credit. As of 2021, Aeon Credit Service recorded 4.5 million customers, over 13,000 merchant outlets and 65 retail outlets in Malaysia.

“The Aeon Group was thought to be a worthy contender, mainly due to Aeon Credit’s e-wallet ecosystem and exposure in non-conventional financing.

“Meanwhile, its parent company will likely contribute expertise and know-how from Aeon Group’s well-rooted banking arm in Japan,” Kenanga Research said.

“We were surprised to see MoneyLion in partnership, especially with a comparatively small stake in relation to the Aeon Group.

“It was earlier thought that MoneyLion was a standalone applicant, so its entry here could indicate that BNM had called for more collaborations to solidify the expertise at hand for the digital banks. MoneyLion is principally involved in the provision of mobile banking and financial membership platform, with banking, borrowing and investment solutions for its customers in the US. It is listed in the New York Stock Exchange,” it noted.

KAF Investment Bank

Established in 1975, KAF Investment Bank is a well-diversified Malaysian financial services group with deep experience loyally serving customers in both syariah and conventional fixed income and money markets, investment banking, stockbroking, funds management and unit trusts and trustee services.

According to Fitch Solutions, in July 2021, KAF Investment Bank invested in a local remittance-focused fintech company, MoneyMatch, which was serving over 20,000 individuals and 3,000 SMEs in Malaysia as of 2021.

“Perhaps the biggest outlier of the batch, KAF’s application was rather elusive and its award of the Islamic digital banking license was a surprise as little is known on the structure of its consortium or whether it would steer the development of its new banking unit on its own.

“Compared to the other winners, KAF lacks a firm presence in contemporary digital and financial solutions with gaps in captive clients requiring further effort in customer acquisition.

“That said, the investment bank is known to be a matured financial institution with a well-diversified plate of financial services. We opine that the group not have any complications in securing partners along the way to ensure the rolling out of its digital banking unit,” Kenanga Research opined.

Malaysia’s growing digital adoption

WITH the coming of these new banks in Malaysia, how ready is the market in accepting these digital banks?

According to Fitch Solutions, digital banking is expected see high demand in Malaysia, given the numerous advantages that it offers to consumers and enterprises and the rising digital literacy of the country.

“More broadly, the growth of Malaysia’s financial technology (fintech) market will be underpinned by strong regulatory support and positive demographic factors, namely the large youth population, high levels of urbanisation, and a growing middle-class.

“High levels of smartphone penetration, together with the widespread availability of reliable mobile broadband networks, also provide tailwinds for the uptake of mobile-centric technologies,” it said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has also accelerated the transition towards digital transformation, with digital banking expected to see the greatest rate of growth as most new digital applications and processes will, to varying degrees, be transaction-based.

“As consumers’ needs become more sophisticated and ‘digital-first’, we expect businesses will need to adopt new technologies to respond to these changing needs.

“Banking is a case in point: at Fitch Solutions, we forecast a steady increase of 55 and 128 per cent in both the number of mobile money accounts and mobile money transactions respectively in Malaysia over the next decade,” it added.

Aligned with the growing trend towards digital banking, Fitch Solutions believe that the five groups of companies awarded the digital bank licences are well-positioned to seize this market opportunity to become a viable digital bank in the long run given their individual strengths and capabilities.

Sharing this sentiment, RAM Ratings also believe that these five new banks will stand to gain from the spike in digital adoption, spurred by the pandemic.

“Considering the ubiquity of smartphones and high digital adoption and market readiness, the market potential for digital banking is bright,” RAM Ratings co-head of Financial Institution Ratings Sophia Lee, said.

RAM Ratings pointed out that the increasing internet penetration and use of smartphones are driving market growth in digital banking.

Based on BNM statistics, internet banking (conducted by individuals) and mobile banking transactions jumped a respective 40 and 290 per cent to RM1.2 trillion and RM800 billion over the last two years, boosted by the Covid-19 crisis.

“We expect the entry of digital banks to spur financial innovation and accelerate the digitalisation of financial services.

“Unlike traditional banks, digital banks offer financial products and services through digital and electronic platforms (online and mobile applications).

“Their value proposition is delivering simpler, faster and more convenient solutions to consumers. The issuance of not one, but two Islamic digital bank licences to provide a shariah-based option to consumers also surprised on the upside and affirms Malaysia’s commitment and role as an established global Islamic finance leader,” RAM Ratings said.

“By utilising technologies based on artificial intelligence or other forms of predictive algorithms along with big data analytics, digital banks may undertake alternative assessments of credit risks to enable greater financial inclusion,” Lee added.

“As such, those who are unable to access financing products from traditional banks due to the lack of standard documentation or credit history could stand to gain.”

This may also fuel competition in the unsecured retail lending (personal loans and credit cards) and micro enterprise segments of traditional banks (which represent about seven and four per cent of the banking system’s loans, respectively).

Digital banks will be subject to the same regulatory framework governing commercial banks but capital adequacy and liquidity requirements will be simplified during the foundational phase.

“It is paramount that traditional banks re-evaluate their current digital offerings to keep up with accelerated digitalisation to ensure long-term market relevance.

“Traditional banks can pursue digital transformation under the existing licensing framework without a separate digital banking licence.

“Incumbents are seen upping their game by digitising existing banking operations and investing in new capabilities,” Lee commented.