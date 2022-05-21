DUN sitting: Yong raises issue of high assessment rates at Bintawa Prima housing estate

KUCHING (May 21): Violet Yong (DAP-Pending) points out that Kuching South City Council (MBKS) imposes excessive assessment rates ranging between RM400 and RM540 or even higher on properties at Residensi PR1MA Bintawa Riverfront here.

She told the august House that such rates were more expensive than the rates imposed on the landed terraced properties in Tabuan Jaya, Tabuan Heights, Kenyalang Park, Taman Riverview and Taman Phoning.

“I am at a loss as to how the MBKS calculated the rates by comparing them with other private housing projects within its jurisdiction. The methodology adopted by MBKS in calculating and deciding the assessment rates of PR1MA Bintawa is irrational and improper.

“Residensi PR1MA Bintawa Riverfront should not be categorised like any other private development projects and special considerations must be taken into account in determining the assessment rates payable,” she said when debating the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s opening address yesterday.

Yong pointed out that most of the maintenance works including grass cutting, drainage cleaning, public compound cleanliness, street lighting servicing, playground and green area maintenance within the compound of PR1MA Bintawa were carried out by PR1MA management team and not MBKS.

Given this, she said MBKS did not render any services at all within the PR1MA Bintawa’s compound.

“I was told that the residents from PR1MA Bintawa had written in to MBKS to complain about the issue but as usual, nothing concrete has been forthcoming except excuses,” she added.

According to Yong, the residents are not against paying the rate but the unreasonably high rates and hoped that there is room for adjustment to lower it.

She said the minister in-charge of housing must act immediately to address the issue.

She said the authority should not impose high assessment rates because PR1MA Bintawa is affordable housing.

“I was dumbfounded by the statement of (Kuching South) Mayor when he said that the assessment rate was rightfully determined because there are units which have been leased out to collect rental.

“By making such a statement only goes to show that the Mayor himself is very ignorant and does not know what PR1MA housing is all about as well as the conditions and restrictions that are attached to it,” she said.

She added that the PR1MA Bintawa units were only meant for self-occupation and can neither be sold off within the initial five-year period nor rented out.

To address the matter, Yong called for a ground survey to be conducted.

“Talk to the residents of PR1MA Bintawa directly. The responsibility to address the people’s plight and difficulties lies with the government. Have some conscience, please,” she said.