Duo escape with minor injuries after car crashes into ditch Sarikei

SARIKEI (May 21): Two men survived a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and crashed into a ditch along Jalan Rentap here early this morning.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Mahmudin Narudin said that a team of personnel was dispatched to the scene in response to a distress call received at 2.27am to extricate the passenger who was stuck in his seat.

The 47-year old driver on the other hand was able to get out of the car himself.

Both victims were later handed over to the paramedics.