Ex-Bugaya assemblyman won’t contest in GE15

KOTA KINABALU (May 21): Former Bugaya assemblyman Datuk Ramlee Marahaban has no plans to contest in the 15th general election (GE15).

“I have no plans to but if I am needed and is given the trust as well as mandate again, I will not refuse because that is the destiny of God,” he said.

The former assistant state Finance Minister claimed that some constituents in Bugaya have expressed their desire to see him back as their state elected representative.

He also said that his decision to make less frequent visits to Bugaya was because he wanted to give the current leaders there room to carry out their responsibilities.

“I also want to stay away from the negative perception that may arise if I actively go down to the ground in my former constituency. So it’s better for me to take a break for now,” said Ramlee.

On the Bugaya seat which fell vacant after its assemblywoman Manis Muka Mohd Darah passed away in Nov 2020, Ramlee was of the opinion that the people in the area must feel lost after being without a representative for almost two years .

“I am worried about why we have not held a by-election yet when it was conducted in states such as Sarawak, Johor and Melaka. I urge the Election Commission (EC) to speed up the by-election for Bugaya for the sake of the people,” he said.

Ramlee also expressed his hope to see more new faces in the leadership who will defend the fate of the people.

“I wish to see young people fight for our people because we seniors have gone through those phases. I have done everything I can and now is the time for us to give way to others who may be better than us,” he explained.

Ramlee also stressed that he is loyal to Umno and will help the party’s election machinery.