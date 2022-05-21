Family in Miri homeless after fire destroys house

MIRI (May 21): A family of 30 people lost their traditional home in Sungai Perik, Jalan Sepupok Niah here after a fire razed it to the ground on Friday.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department acting chief Senior Fire Assistant II Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee, the fire also destroyed six motorcycles and a car.

“A distress call was received at about 10.10pm and a team of seven personnel from the Batu Niah fire station was dispatched to the location.

“As soon as the team led by station chief Leading Fire Officer II Rary Binjie arrived, the fire was blazing the two-storey wooden house comprising eight rooms. The house was completely destroyed,” Ahmad Nizam said in a statement.

Fortunately, all the residents escaped unscathed.

Firefighters managed to control and put out the fire and upon conducting checks, they found two power generator units in the home.

The cause of the fire as well as the estimated loss are still under investigation.