Gawai: Maximum Price Scheme to be implemented from May 29-June 4

SONG (May 21): The 2022 Gawai Festival Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) will be implemented from May 29 to June 4 involving eight types of goods.

In announcing this, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi also said the SHMMP for the Kaamatan Festival will also be implemented from May 27 to June 2 and will also involve eight types of goods.

He said the scheme, enforced under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, will be implemented to stabilise the price of goods and their supply during the festive seasons.

“The effective period for the 2022 Kaamatan and Gawai festivals is three days before the festival, on the festival day and three days after the festival day,” he said at the Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme at Song Waterfront here today.

He said the eight items listed under 2022 Gawai SHMMP are live old chickens, chicken wings, garlic (imported from China), round cabbage, dry chilli, live pigs (maximum price is at the farm only), pork belly and pork meat and fat.

For Kaamatan, he said the eight items include chicken wings, dry chilli, buffalo meat (imported from India), red onion (India), garlic (China), live pig (maximum price is at the farm only), pork belly and pork meat and fat.

He also said that the price was also determined after obtaining the views of various relevant government agencies such as the Malaysian Agriculture Department, Veterinary Services Department and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority as well as information from manufacturers, importers, suppliers and wholesalers.

He also mentioned that the price hike is a global phenomenon due to war in Ukraine and climate change.

“However, the government came up with various assistance in terms of subsidies to control the prices. Other countries, they do not have subsidies, so they face a lot more challenges,” he said.

He also said that the government will continue to give subsidies to help the people.

Meanwhile, Nanta said traders who failed to comply with SHMMP could be taken action under the Price Control and Anti -Profiteering Act 2011, which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both or compound of up to RM50,000 on traders caught selling price-controlled goods in excess of the maximum price.

For companies, the maximum fine is RM500,000 or compound of up to RM250,000, while for failing to display the pink price tag on price-controlled items, individuals can be fined up to RM10,000 or compounded up to RM5.000, while for a company, the fine is up to RM20,000 or compound of up to RM10,000.

Consumers can lodge their complaints through WhatsApp at 019-279 4317 / 019-848 8000, visit complaint portal at e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or call 1-800-886-800, email to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my or contact Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) at 03-8882 6088/6245.

Meanwhile, in his press statement, he said the Malaysian Distributive Trade Sector registered a sales value of RM48.8 billion throughout the month of February 2022.

He said it is a growth of 10.2 per cent compared to last year at the same period.

He expected the country to achieve more through various initiatives by the ministry throughout the year 2022.

Also present at the event were Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan and secretary-general of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Azman Mohd Yusof.