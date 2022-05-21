Harden: Kanowit students may pursue vocational education in Sibu

KUCHING (May 21): Interested Kanowit students may pursue vocational study at the nearest vocational college located in Sibu, said Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

During the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting yesterday, he informed Allan Siden Gramong (GPS-Machan) that the government currently has no plan to set up a vocational school or college in Kanowit District itself.

“The overall capacity for Sibu Vocational College is four cohorts and 680 students,” he added when asked about the capacity of the said college.

On the opportunities after completion of vocational study, Harden said about 70 per cent of graduates join the workforce.

“About 20 per cent will continue their education, while about 10 per cent go on to become entrepreneurs,” he said.

Harden said upon obtaining vocational certificates, graduates may pursue undergraduate study at any public or private higher learning institution.

“They can also further their vocational education by going for the Vocational Training Officer (VTO) programme to become trainers at any skills training centres,” he added.