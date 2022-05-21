Hulu Selangor polls postponed for PKR 2022 party election as tension brew in Shah Alam

KUALA LUMPUR (May 21): The PKR 2022 party election, which entered its ninth day today, saw tension at the Shah Alam branch in Selangor, as party members voted while polling in the Hulu Selangor branch was postponed.

Selangor Party Election Committee (JPP) coordinator Mazli Saring said the voting process in the Hulu Selangor branch had to be postponed due to the provision of infrastructure such as chairs and tables not being well managed.

“It had to be postponed so that no unwanted problems occur following infrastructure problems. We will discuss with the JPP and related parties before deciding on a new date for voting at the branch,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, the voting process in the Shah Alam branch was a bit tense due to a misunderstanding involving a supporter, who was said to be campaigning in restricted areas.

A check by Bernama at the polling station at Dewan Raja Muda Musa, Seksyen 7 here found a misunderstanding occurred around 10.25 am today, following a supporter who entered the restricted zone to campaign even, though this person was not allowed to be in the area physically.

The Shah Alam branch witnessed a three-cornered clash between state Housing, Urban Wellbeing and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Rodziah Ismail; former Kota Anggerik assemblyman Dr Yaacob Sapari and a newcomer, Wan Amierrul Ikhwan Mohd Naser.

Commenting on the matter, Mazli said that the situation was under control and resolved quickly without disrupting the voting process.

He also said that voting in 21 other branches, including Kuala Langat, Kapar, Klang, Sepang and Sungai Buloh went smoothly, with an estimated 20,000 PKR members being out to vote physically today.

Apart from that, the Ampang branch also stole the spotlight in Selangor following the clash between two popular celebrities in the country, namely actor and producer, Datuk Hans Isaac, who was up against rapper-songwriter, Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, better known as Altimet.

They are both competing for the position of branch chief and the voting process in the branch was also smooth without any provocation.

A total of 93,085 eligible PKR members have voted in the 2022 election so far, including 76,932 who voted online from May 18 until yesterday.

The PKR 2022 election, which saw a total of 11,282 candidates vying for various positions at the central, branch and wing levels, will conclude at the state level tomorrow (May 22) with physical voting in Perak, Sabah and Sarawak. – Bernama