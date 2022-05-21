Kapit to host state-level celebration of Agong’s birthday this year

KUCHING (May 21): The state-level celebration of Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday this year will be held in Kapit, this June 5 and 6.

Minister in Premier of Sarawak’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai said the event would take place at Kapit Town Square.

“In celebration of this occasion, there will be a symphony concert that will feature Sarawakian singers.

“The official celebration will take place on June 6, where a tea ceremony will be held in the morning,” said John during a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday.

Moreover, the celebration would also host a special series of performances featuring ‘SIMFONITUANKU’, ‘Dramatari Lagenda Menggin’ and ‘Tinchin Temaga’, as well as a medley of Sarawak ethnic songs.

“Everyone is welcome to the event, but be sure to comply with the standard operating procedures set for the Covid-19 endemic phase,” reminded Sikie.

With him at the press conference were deputy ministers in Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk Abdullah Saidol (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communications Unit), Datuk Juanda Jaya (Integrity and Ombudsman) and Jefferson Jamit Unyat (Native Law and Customs); as well as Deputy State Secretary (Performance and Service Delivery Transformation) Datu Sabariah Putit; State Protocol, Customs and Events Management Unit director Azlan Ali Badri; and Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti.