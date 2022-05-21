Local artist hopes link with foundation to open more doors

KUCHING (May 21): Local sculptural artist M Sahzy hopes that the connection made with Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak would open more doors for him to highlight this genre beyond the arts community.

The 25-year-old Kuchingite is currently holding his new ‘Jungle Sculpture’ showcase at the two-day ‘Community Market’ programme taking place at Old Courthouse Kuching.

The event is part of activities run by Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak in celebration of its 28th anniversary this year.

Sahzy, whose real name is Mohd Sahrul Haziq Sarbini, said he was beyond excited when his proposal for participation in the Community Market was accepted by the foundation.

“I won the RM6,000 grant for my proposal. I couldn’t be happier, but it was also quite intimidating as the application was only opened in April, which meant that I had only less than a month to set up a brand new sculpture for the exhibition.

“Thankfully, I had solid support and cooperation from my family, my friends and also the team from HAUS KCH, where I staged my first ‘Jungle Sculpture’ display.

“My thanks to Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak for selecting me for the programme, and not to forget, HAUS KCH for helping me in doing all the paperwork,” said the artist when met after the opening ceremony earlier today.

Sahzy’s feature for the Community Market came very close after his ‘Jungle Portals’ exhibition at HAUS KCH, run under its month-long ‘temu1’ programme that concluded just recently.

His signature theme encompasses structural arts made from organic materials, including the discarded excess from the city council’s landscaping works and also items gathered from jungles.

Looking ahead, Sahzy said he would want to be featured in the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF).

“My genre really resonates with the festival.

“I may not know the channel through which I can approach to be a part of the RWMF, but I hope my display at the Community Market would help in materialising this,” he said.

Sahzy’s ‘Jungle Sculpture’ at the Old Courthouse is still open for viewing tomorrow, from 9am to 4pm.

Admission to his show, and other activities at the Community Market, is free.