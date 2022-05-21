Lorry tanker carrying palm oil destroyed in fire in Sandakan

SANDAKAN (May 21): A lorry tanker transporting palm oil caught fire along Jalan Labuk, Mile 25, here on Saturday morning.

Sandakan fire and rescue station chief Jimmy Lagung said a distress call was made to the station at 11.50am before two teams were deployed to the location.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze by 12.30pm before ending their operation at 1pm.

Early investigation believed a short circuit had caused the fire which completely destroyed the tanker.

No one was hurt in the incident, said Jimmy.