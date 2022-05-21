MACC says done investigating judge who convicted Najib, sent papers to AG

KUALA LUMPUR (May 21): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it has completed its investigation into appellate court judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Ghazali, which critics allege to be interference with the judiciary.

According to the commission, its investigators have collected relevant information based on existing procedure since March.

“As such, the investigation paper was presented to the Attorney General’s Chambers on May 18, 2022, for its examination and direction,” the MACC said in a statement today.

Last month, the commission confirmed it was investigating the judge who convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on all charges in the latter’s SRC International trial, after a blogger published allegations about Nazlan.

After the investigation was criticised, the MACC insisted it was authorised to investigate judges who were public officers.

The matter previously prompted Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat to defend the courts in rare public rebuke against politicians who were engaging in what she called “unfounded and scurrilous attacks against the judiciary”.

The Malaysian Bar is also scheduled to hold an extraordinary general meeting to consider several former presidents’ proposal for another “walk for justice” to defend the judiciary from intimidation and interference.

Activist Haris Ibrahim and two lawyers are also suing the MACC to have its investigation on Nazlan declared unconstitutional. – Malay Mail