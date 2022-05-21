Rungus culture selling point for Matunggong

MATUNGGONG (May 21): The vibrant and unique culture and tradition of the Rungus community is a selling point that Matunggong should continue to emphasise to attract tourists.

Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the dynamic culture stands out and has the aptitude to enchant visitors while enhancing the district’s natural beauty.

“Sabah is blessed with a diverse cultural landscape, home to more than 40 distinct ethnic groups. Such a unique culture like the Rungus is an excellent complement to tourism operations.

“I encourage the Rungus community to continue preserving their culture and to learn more about the tourism industry. The rural community must seize every opportunity to equip themselves with skills to further promote their people and places,” he said.

Joniston, who is also chairman of the Sabah Tourism Board, said this at the launching of the Matunggong Tourism Association here, on Friday.

Also present were state Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Assistant Minister cum Matunggong assemblywoman Datuk Julita Mojungki, Matunggong Assistant District Officer Willey Lampaki, Federation of Rural Tourism Associations Sabah (FeRTAS) and Matunggong Tourism Association president Marius Masain.

According to Joniston, the newly formed association is an excellent platform for bringing together all like-minded tourism operators in the district to share ideas.

He also encouraged Matunggong Tourism Association to collaborate with other tourism organisations, particularly those that are more established, in order to learn from their success and adopt their approach.

“Matunggong holds great potential for a unique rural tourism experience. We must continue to promote its existing attractions and also find new products,” he added.

Matunggong area is known for gong-making at Kampung Sumangkap, honey bee products and longhouses at Bavanggazo, and bead making at Kampung Tinangol. It also has beautiful sandy beaches for tourists to explore.