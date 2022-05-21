Sabah Finance Ministry to improve systems, procedures

KOTA KINABALU (May 21): Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong viewed seriously the report of alleged corruption involving a senior government official.

Untong also said that he cooperated fully with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the case.

“I have informed the state Finance Ministry to study and improve all systems and procedures that enable falsification activities in declaring the sales tax,” he said.

On May 18, the senior government official and a retiree were arrested by the MACC for allegedly getting kickbacks worth RM700,000 from a palm oil factory to falsify sales tax declations to the Sabah Finance Ministry.

On Friday, MACC detained an individual with the title ‘Datuk’ to assist investigation in the case.

The 66-year-old former civil servant was arrested at the Sabah MACC office around 4pm.