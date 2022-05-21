Siblings elated after receiving long-awaited MyKad

KUCHING (May 21): Two siblings, Jones Bejie and Anastasia Bejie, expressed relief and happiness after receiving their long-awaited identification cards (MyKad) from the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Well Being Development.

According to its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, the story of the two siblings went viral on social media at the end of January when the duo went through the twists and turns of life in Kuching with fear due to the absence of MyKad.

“The two siblings only had birth certificates and citizenship status but did not have MyKad.

“This attracted the attention of the ministry, who then made a follow-up visit on Jan 28 this year to help the two siblings manage the application for the Late Registration of Identity Card (DLKP) to be submitted to the National Registration Department (JPN),” said Fatimah.

The MyKad application for Jones and Anastia was then submitted to JPN on Feb 7 this year, but the procedure to process the DLKP application took a long time.

“Due to the age of the two siblings being over 16 years old, the identity card application was made through the DLKP at JPN.

“The DLKP procedure is different from the first 12-year-old identity card application, where a lot of interview sessions, document reviews and then case assessments were done at the panel level before the DLKP decision is issued,” Fatimah explained.

After the processes and procedures at JPN, the MyKad of the two sibling were finally approved and printed on May 10.

Fatimah also handed over the MyKad to the two siblings in a ceremony at Baitulmakmur 2 in Petra Jaya here on Friday.