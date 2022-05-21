Tanjong Datu rep proposes increasing Mangrove Forest Conservation Area

KUCHING (May 21): Azizul Annuar Adenan (GPS-Tanjong Datu) proposed that the gazetted Mangrove Forest Conservation Area to be increased at least by 30 per cent of the Total Protected Area (TPA), which is over 930 hectares, within the next two years.

Citing sources from the Sarawak Forest Department based on satellite images in 2022, he noted that an area of 3,100 hectares along the coastline in Lundu District from Rambungan to Sematan is mangrove covered forest area.

He said out of that, only 307 hectares or slightly less than 10 per cent of the total areas are under the category of Forest Reserves and Fully Protected Areas.

“Then 2,013 hectares (65 per cent) are on State Land or Private Title Land and 780 hectares (25 per cent) of the total Mangrove Forest in the area has been licensed for the production of logs,” he said in his debate on TYT’s address at the at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting yesterday.

Azizul pointed out that the mangrove plant could also be a source of carbon stock for the state and therefore the TPA can be further increased in the years to come, as the needs arise.

“I will be putting my best effort to assist the relevant authority to ensure that the required percentage of TPA is achieved.

“It would be my vision that Mangrove Forest Conservation Areas in Tanjong Datu constituency can be designated as a Ramsar site in the near future. I will endeavour to offer by fullest cooperation in the pursuit,” he said.

Azizul told the august House that he was informed of suspicious logging activities and encroachment in the mangrove forests in his constituency.

“These have negative impact on the environment.

“Unregulated and or unapproved harvesting of mangrove contributes to riverbank erosion in some areas such as in Kampung Sampadi, Rambungan, Pugu, Tanah Hitam and Trusan Jaya,” he said.

On a related note, he urged the government to take necessary action on the matter of coastal erosion.

He said in Sarawak areas affected by coastal erosion include the areas in his constituency, particularly in coastal villages namely Kpg Sampadi, Kpg Rambungan, Kpg Stoh, Kpg Belungei and Kpg Telok Melano.

“According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department Sarawak (DID), through satellite images of the coastline in Rambungan, a comparison for a period of 17 years from 2003 to 2020, erosion along Rambungan coastline has been at estimated at 110 metres, meaning, the coastline has moved 110 metres inland. This translates to an erosion rate of about six metres per year!

“As I am not privy to data on the rate of coastal erosion of other areas in Malaysia, I believe the rate of six metres per year is a cause for us to take precautionary measures without further undue delay,” he said.