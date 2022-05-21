Temporary flood evacuation centre opened at Dewan Trusan in Lawas

LAWAS (May 21): A temporary flood evacuation centre (PPS) at Dewan Trusan here has been opened today to house victims displaced by flooding.

According to Lawas Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief Azman Ibrahim, the victims comprised seven adults and four children who were evacuated from their houses in Kampung Tengah Trusan.

“The water level at Sungai Trusan continued to rise due to heavy rain in the upper area and met with the King Tide which resulted in the flood,” he said.

He added his personnel are currently monitoring the water level at Kampung Seberang Kedai and other flood-prone villages here.