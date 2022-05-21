Tickets for RWMF 2022’s virtual performances now open for sale

KUCHING (May 21): Tickets for the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2022’s virtual performances are now open for sale via the official website, rwmf.net.

Themed ‘25th Legendary Rainforest Celebration’, this year’s festival is being held as a hybrid event – the physical concert taking place at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) in Pantai Damai, and also the show being live streamed over the net.

For the online performances, tickets are priced at RM25 for each evening and night show.

Running from June 17 to 19, the event features multiple performers in every two-hour showtime.

In a statement, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) said the online viewers would get to enjoy a showcase of local and international artistes performing live on the physical stage, together with the curated original video content.

“The RWMF will feature a host of international performers from Canada, India, the US, Finland, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Madagascar, Ukraine, China, Bhutan and Seoul – among other countries.

“Malaysia will highlight its own talents including Alena Murang and At Adau from Sarawak, as well as Bamboo Woods from Sabah.”

For the RWMF virtual performances for the 7pm-8pm slot, Day 1 (June 17) will commence with the opening performance by Sarawak Arts Council, followed by Joey Ayala from the Philippines, ASZA (Canada), Trad Attack (Estonia), Matthew Ngau (Sarawak) and Arthur Borman (Sarawak).

For Day 2 (June 18), the slot will line up Fauziah Gambus & The Geng (Sabah), Issui Minegishi (Japan), Genticorum (Canada) and Desmond Junek (Sarawak), while Day 3 (June 19) will stage the performances by Flame of the Forest (Singapore), Timo Väänänen (Finland), Lau Muang (Thailand) and Silk and Bamboo (Japan).

For the 8pm-9pm slot, Day 1 will open the curtains for Jurij Fedynskyj (Ukraine), Blue Canyon Boys (USA), Phương Bảo (Vietnam), Jerry Kamit & Friends (Sarawak), Gendang Melanau (Sarawak), Abigail Washburn (USA) and Dong Lusheng (China); while Day 2 is set for Kevin Kolodner (USA), At Adau, Shashank Subramanyam (India), and Genggong Kutus (Indonesia).

On Day 3, Debashish Battacharya (India), Yayi Cai (China), Tarika (Madagascar) and Rining Peter Paris (Sarawak) will perform.

For those attending the physical concert, there are different ticket categories going for pre-sale prices: Adult One-Day Pass (RM165), Adult Three-Day Pass (RM405), Child’s One-Day Pass (RM85), Child’s Three-Day Pass (RM195), and One-Day Family Package Pass (two adults and two children at RM440).