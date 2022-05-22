137 indigenous plant species for revival programme

PENAMPANG (May 22): A total of 137 indigenous plant species have been collected from 25 districts in Sabah under the Seed’s Spiritual Revival (SSR) programme.

The programme aims to collect seeds or cuttings of food crops or any plants believed to be useful to human as herbs or medicine which are becoming endangered or extinct for the purpose of revival and regeneration.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said indigenous plants are being neglected despite their uses and importance in the local community, some of which are at risk of extinction, as a result of the race among plant breeders worldwide to produce super varieties, including genetically modified organisms (GMO).

Hence, Jeffrey said he had instructed the state-level Kaamatan Festival main committee to include SSR in effort to revive indigenous species in the form of seeds, cuttings or saplings.

He said the selection of seven plant species from each district shows the commitment of the local communities based on “the united seven soul’ that is in line with the ceremony to honour the spirit of the paddy, Bambarayon, during the Harvest Festival.

“The seeds, cuttings or saplings collected from the districts will be handed over to the next custodian to preserve the plants to prevent them from going extinct and to develop their uses for future generations.

“The Sabah Agriculture Department is selected as the next custodian based on their functions and expertise,” he said when launching the SSR programme in conjunction with International Biodiversity Day here on Sunday.

Jeffrey hoped that the programme will continue as there are many indigenous plants in villages or forests that have yet to be exploited.

He also called on the seeds that were retrieved from their original habitat be recorded and shared with the Sabah Biodiversity Centre for future reference.

“Any seeds that have traditional usage such as medicines that are passed down through the generations orally be recorded with prior informed consent (PIC) to preserve the community’s proprietary right and intellectual property,” he added.

Meanwhile, SSR committee chairman Gundohing Janie Tating @ Paulus said the objective of the programme is to identify, collect and preserve food crops or medicinal plants that are at risk of extinction.

At the same time, he hoped that the programme will inculcate a sense of belonging among the local communities towards the plants that can be found in their respective districts that are beneficial to them.

He hoped that the plant species collected and handed over to the Agriculture Department as the next custodian will be preserved, propagated and further researched to develop the plants.

“The effort by the Agriculture Department is in line with the Malaysia National Strategy for Plant Conservation which plays a role in conservation activities on various plant species and as the genebank for plants.”