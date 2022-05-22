Chinese Hockien Opera in Kuching to be given new life

KUCHING (May 22): The Chinese Hockien Opera made a brief three nights’ return May 18-20 at the Kuching Hong San Si Temple in Carpenter Street here in celebration of the Goddess of Childbirth Zhu Sheng Niang Niang.

The celebration for the fertility deity, celebrated on the 20th day of the third lunar month of the Chinese lunar calendar finally came into action after years of inactivity due to the pandemic.

The opera, attended by a number of visitors and families with an audience declining at a considerable rate, caught the attention of the Sarawak Arts Council and International Music House (IMH) College to embark on programmes to preserve the art form from the danger of vanishing completely within a generation.

Sarawak Arts Council acting chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie and Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Permanent Secretary Hii Chang Kee were present to observe and document the performance in its preservation effort for the future generation, as well as making it a tourist attraction.

Also present were International Music House (IMH) College chief executive officer Alvin Kon, executive director Dr. Geraldine Law with IMH’s team of researchers Alex Ang, Sugapriya Ashok, Ian Teo and Tang CK.

The groups were welcomed by Yi Sing Fukien Dramatic Association chairman Wee Bu Wue and vice chairman Brandon Wee.