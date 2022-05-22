Covid-19 infections still below 50 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 22): The Covid-19 infections in the state remained below the 50 mark with 43 cases reported on Sunday.

It was however two cases higher than the 41 cases reported on Saturday.

State Covid 19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said eight districts recorded an increase in the number of cases while nine districts recorded a decrease.

The record for 10 other districts remained status quo.

According to Masidi, Kota Kinabalu was one of the districts that recorded an increase in cases, four, bringing the total number to 22.

Penampang also recorded two new cases bringing the total in the district to nine, he said, adding that Tuaran was among the districts that recorded a maximum of two new cases.

Kunak, Tawau, Kuala Penyu, Putatan and Sandakan recorded zero cases on Sunday, he said.

Masidi disclosed that 41 of the 43 cases recorded on Sunday are in categories 1 and 2 while the remaining two cases are in category 4.