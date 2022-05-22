CovidNow: Sarawak records 213 new Covid-19 cases from May 16-20

KUCHING (May 22): Sarawak recorded a total of 213 new Covid-19 infections from May 16-20, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

On May 20, Sarawak saw 50 new cases, followed by May 19 (58 cases), May 18 (51 cases), May 17 (29 cases) and May 16 (25 cases).

As of Friday, Sarawak still had 362 active cases, while its cumulative total infections stood at 306,194.

This week, the 30-39 age group made up 25.5 per cent of the infections recorded in Sarawak, followed by the 18-29 aged group (22.8 per cent), 50-59 age group (8.7 per cent), 60-69 age group and 0-4 age group (7.4 per cent each) and 12-17 age group (7.1 per cent).

Sarawak had one active Covid-19 cluster reported in Serian early this month, as of Friday.

The DTI Semuja 4 Cluster has reported a total of 14 cases.

Nationwide, a total of 2,063 new cases were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 4,487,482.

As of Friday, the country still had 29,229 active cases.

This week, the 18-29 age group contributed 26 per cent of the country’s cases, followed by the 30-39 age group (24.1 per cent) and 40-49 age group (15.8 per cent).