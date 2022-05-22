Cuepacs to propose rise in minimum salary of civil servants to PM

SIBU (May 22): Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat wants to highlight their proposal to raise the minimum monthly salary of civil servants to RM1,800 to the Prime Minister during the ‘Hari Bomba’ 2022 celebration in Penang today.

This was disclosed by Cuepacs secretary-general Tuan Abdul Rahman Mohd Nordin who said their president will also voice the other proposal on the two yearly increment for public servants earning more than RM1,800 monthly to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Our president will take the opportunity to meet up with the Prime Minister who will be officiating at the national level ‘Hari Bomba’ 2022 in Kepala Batas, Penang tomorrow,” he told reporters after the ‘Randau Isu-Isu Semasa Bersama Presiden Cuepacs Malaysia’ at Paramount Hotel here yesterday.

Abdul Rahman pointed out that civil servants earning a monthly salary of RM5,000 and below are very much affected by the higher cost of living.

Cuepacs, he added, has also urged the government to control prices of goods, where the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) can put the lid on the prices of key food items such as flour, sugar and rice.

He reiterated Cuepacs’ call for the government to implement the new remuneration system soon in the light of the higher cost of living.

The current size of the country’s civil service stands at 1.6 million people.

Meanwhile, Cuepacs Sarawak chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said the key objective of the event was to invite officials from Cuepacs at the national level to share on current issues related to civil servants, what have been requested by Cuepacs to the government and what may be expected to be announced by government to all civil servants.

He pointed out that, with a minimum salary of RM1,800 coupled with some fixed allowances, civil servants are expected to draw a monthly salary of RM2,300 to RM2,400.

“In this regard, they will be above the national poverty line income of RM2,208 per month,” he said.