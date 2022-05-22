Fadillah: Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1 to be completed by year end

KUCHING (May 22): Senior Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof on Sunday said Phase 1 of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project will be completed by year’s end.

He said there were four work packages that were now complete, namely Telok Melano-Sematan, Nyabau, Serian-Balai Ringin and Julau.

“For the remaining packages, hopefully they can be completed by the end of this year.

“However, we have anticipated delays from one or two packages, or parts of the remaining packages, due to challenges faced by contractors such as shortage of manpower and raw materials as well as the increasing prices of construction materials and diesel fuel,” he said.

Fadillah said this at a press conference after officiating the Mile 10 Flyover Kuching-Serian Road section in Kota Padawan here today.

He then said the team from the Sarawak Public Works Department, federal Ministry of Works and contractors are working closely to find ways to complete the project by year end.

The RM16.117 billion project, with 11 work pages, commenced in Oct 2015 and involves the construction of a 786 kilometre stretch of roads from Telok Melano to Miri.

Fadillah also said the implementation of Phase 2 of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) and Pan Borneo Highway have been approved in principal during the Cabinet meeting.

Phase 2 of the SSLR involves three packages covering 326km while Phase 2 of the Pan Borneo Highway begins from Limbang to Lawas, and is expected to complete in 2028.