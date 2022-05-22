Fire destroys three single-storey terraced houses at Taman Susur Jambu in Sarikei

SARIKEI (May 22): Three single-storey terraced houses at Taman Susur Jambu in Sarikei were destroyed in a fire which broke out at around 4.30pm yesterday.

According to Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Mahmudin Narudin, they received a distress call on the fire at 4.33pm and despatched a team of 25 firefighters from Sarikei and Bintangor fire stations to the scene.

“When the firefighters reached the scene, one of the houses has been totally destroyed and the fire had spread to the houses next door.

“Firefighters did a firebreak to prevent the fire from spreading further,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Mahmudin said the other two houses were 80 per cent and 60 per cent destroyed respectively.

Mahmudin said firefighters managed to put the fire under control at around 6pm.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.