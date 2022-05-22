Kampung Bakam villagers want roof of multipurpose hall repaired soonest

MIRI (May 22): Residents of Kampung Bakam here are appealing to the relevant authority to repair the damaged roof of their village multipurpose hall.

Village chief Marani Lidi is worried that somebody might get hurt by falling zinc sheets if the repair work is not done fast.

“The hall gets wet when it rains and the zinc sheets can fall down anytime or blown away by the strong wind,” he said when met at the village hall located not far from the coastal road here yesterday.

“We have already informed our elected representative on the matter but so far we have not received any response,” he said.