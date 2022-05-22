List of candidates for PKR KK Branch Committee missing – Liew

KOTA KINABALU (May 22): Datuk Christina Liew, who is defending the post of PKR Kota Kinabalu Branch head, was shocked when voters complained to her that the list of candidates vying for the branch committee positions for the 2022-2025 term, was missing from the voting tablet provided by the party election committee (JPP).

As early as 6.30am, voters had started arriving for physical voting from 8am to 4pm at the voting centre housed at the Golden Hotel in Sembulan here on Sunday.

“When I arrived at the hotel, many voters reported to me that they could not find my name as a candidate for the post of branch head. In fact, the whole line-up of candidates for the branch committee, wanita committee and youth committee had disappeared from the tablet,” Liew, who is also Api-Api assemblywoman, said.

When interviewed, voters told reporters that only the line-up of candidates for the party’s central leadership council (MPP) appeared on the tablet for them to vote. According to them, they voted for only three people for MPP because they spotted only three names.

“When one lawyer queried why the list of candidates for the KK Branch Committee was not shown, one of the supervisors re-set the tablet and the list became visible but it was invisible again later when it was my turn to vote,” said Liew.

Affected voters also reported that they were told by the election supervisor concerned not to vote for Number One (which is Liew’s candidacy number) but to vote for Number Two (who is Liew’s sole challenger Steveelon Sait). At one stage, one election supervisor allegedly told voters “Ini saja yang boleh undi” (only this can be voted for) when they inquired why only the MPP list of candidates was available on the voting tablet.

It is believed that a report has been lodged with the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

A source close to Liew reckoned that about 700 voters turned up on Sunday for physical voting but the end result did not match the figure due to the technical glitch.

When the exercise ended at 4pm, the chief supervisor (or ketua pengawas) informed Liew that based on her calculation, only 456 voters had voted with a total of 1,368 votes for the MPP, Wanita and Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) at central level, and for the KK Branch Committee, Wanita and AMK at branch level.

Asked by a reporter how the chief supervisor had arrived at the figure of 456 voters, she said: “Agak-agak (approximately). This is because many of the voters did not vote for all six committees at central and branch levels. Some voted for only two committees while others voted for three committees at central or branch level.”

The JPP is expected to release the results for all 26 branches in Sabah in a few weeks’ time.

Altogether 821 voters participated in the e-voting exercise for the central and branch levels for the PKR KK Branch from May 18 to 20.