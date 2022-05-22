Man arrested to assist in probe into murder case in Miri

MIRI (May 22): Police have arrested a 30-year-old man at Pujut Corner here at 11.45am yesterday to assist their investigation into the case of the body of a man found at Boulevard Commercial Centre here on May 19.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the case, which was initially classified as sudden death, is now being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, following the result of a postmortem carried out at Miri Hospital.

He said the Miri District Criminal Investigation Department personnel had conducted an investigation by interviewing several witnesses to identify the suspect in the case.

“Based on the information obtained from witnesses, the 30-year-old man was said to be the last person seen with the victim before his death,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Alexson urged the public to refrain from making any speculation relating to the case.

He also urged those with any information on the case to go to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation or contact ASP Dorairajah Vanaltham at 085-433730.