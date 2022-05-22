Man suffers burns in house fire at Jalan Sungai Bidut in Sibu

SIBU (May 22): A 28-year-old man suffered burns to both his hands and legs in a fire that totally destroyed a house at Jalan Sungai Bidut here last night.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, nine firemen from the Sungai Merah fire station were deployed to the scene after receiving a call from the a member of the public at 10.56pm.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a single storey house.

“The house was already totally destroyed when they arrived,” he said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the operation commander also reported that the fire engine could not enter the scene due to the narrow access road to the house.

“Firefighters had to walk while carrying firefighting equipment to the scene,” he said.

The spokesperson said during the operation, they were informed that the house occupant was sent to Sibu Hospital by the victim’s friend but his condition was unknown.

He said they were later informed by the victim’s friend who happened to be the caller who reported the fire that the victim suffered from burns on both his hands and legs.