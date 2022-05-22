MSC likely to see another record earnings year in FY22

KUCHING: Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd (MSC) is likely to see another record earnings year in financial year 2022 (FY22), with analysts noting that tin prices are likely to stay elevated given the persistent supply-demand imbalance which should benefit MSC in the near to medium term.

According to the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research), after issuing its ‘trading buy’ report on MSC in late-February, the group’s share price had since hit all-time-high at RM5.43 on April 21, thanks largely to the commodity rally on supply-demand imbalance which was further fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine war.

“However, share price has fallen to RM3.69 (on May 19) as tin prices has tapered to US$34,000 per metric tonne level currently from above US$40,000 per MT last month, as prices are softening as earlier fears of supply disruptions are easing on the back of rising inventories,” Kenanga Research said.

“While the market is experiencing corrections of late as fears of supply disruption allay, tin prices are expected to stay elevated give the increased global demand in the EV segment.

“Quarter to date (QTD), the second quarter of FY22 (2QFY22) average tin price has fallen five per cent to US$40,575 per metric tonne, against current price of US$34,000 per metric tonne, from US$42,909 per MT in 1QFY22 and consensus forecast of US$41,100 per metric tonne for FY22 and forward price of US$36,553 per metric tonne for FY22.”

To recap, Kenanga Research’s FY22 and FY23 earnings projections for MSC of FY176.4 million and FY206.7 million were based on tin prices assumption of US$34,750-32,438 per MT.

“For now, we are keeping our projection unchanged.”

Looking ahead, Kenanga Resarch opined that FY22 is likely to be a record year.

The research arm highlighted that while prices have eased off, tin price is expected to stay higher than pre-Covid level given the supply-demand imbalance.

“Thus, this could lead to solid earnings for industry players like MSC. Hence, its recent share price correction could provide a buying opportunity.”

Kenanga Research had previously valued the stock at a range of RM4.62 (based on consensus tin price forecast) and RM6.48 (based on forward tin price) and settled at a fair value of RM5.55 which is the mean.

“We are keeping the valuations unchanged for now.”