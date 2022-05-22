Nanta: AP abolition right move to ensure continuity of food supplies

PUTRAJAYA (May 22):The abolition of the approved permits (AP) for food products is in line with the government’s desire to ensure continuity in supplies, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said it is also expected to create excess of supplies in the market that would benefit consumers as food products are easily available compared to the current situation.

“The market involving basic necessities will be more competitive and is projected to trigger a drop in prices based on a certain quantum, depending on the quality and packaging aspects,” he said in a statement today.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said the government agreed not to impose AP for the import of foodstuff with immediate effect to ensure sufficient food supply in the country.

However, he said it would take some time for the AP abolition to have a positive impact on consumers as it depended on several factors such as the procurement process, halal certification and customs inspection.

Nanta, meanwhile, welcomed the Cabinet meeting which has been scheduled to start earlier tomorrow (May 23) as it would determine the government’s intervention measures in resolving the issue over daily necessities, especially chicken.

He said the intervention should take the cross-ministry and whole of government approach to ensure that efforts to solve the problem are not implemented in silos and with no continuity.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri announced that the Cabinet meeting tomorrow would discuss the issue of rising cost of living and food supply.

He (prime minister) said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) and the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (Mafi), would each present a report on the issue, including the short-term and long-term plans to address it. – Bernama