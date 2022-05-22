PM: Govt approves RM132.2 mln development allocation for Fire and Rescue Dept

KEPALA BATAS (May 22): The government has approved RM132.4 million in development allocation for the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to improve its readiness and for the welfare of its personnel.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said as a government responsible and concerned for the development of fire and rescue services in the country, various efforts have been taken to fulfil the service commitments towards Malaysians especially from the aspect of firefighting infrastructure development and human capital.

“It (The allocation) covers procurement of fire engines, utility vehicles, fire forensics vehicles, personal protective equipment (PPE) and firefighting monitoring software systems aimed at boosting the department’s effectiveness in handling emergency cases,” he said in his World FireFighters’ Day speech at the grounds of the Dewan Millenium here today.

Ismail Sabri had earlier officiated the 2022 World Firefighters’ Day with the theme “Bomba Frontliners, Keluarga Malaysia” that was also attended by Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

From the aspect of welfare, Ismail Sabri said the government had approved the extension of special skills allowance payment applications to officers acting as coaches and teachers at the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Academy.

“Although at the initial stage, we received applications with the RM300 rate for two incentives as coach and teacher, I think that rate is unsuitable and I have ordered the Public Services Department to increase the total allowance,” he said.

The allowance approval will benefit 114 fire officers from Grade KB19 to KB38 who are assigned as coaches and teachers at five academies, he said.

“With this approval, coaches and teachers with these special skills will continue to boost commitment and quality of work to create human capital of quality and integrity,” he added.

Ismail Sabri also said that the department needed to boost its efficiency and professionalism through strategic programmes followed by an action plan that encompassed all Malaysians to deal with current challenges.

“In light of this, the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) and the Fire and Rescue Department have acted proactively to craft the National Fire and Rescue Policy (DKPN) 2021-2030.

“We are confident that this policy can create a resilient community and will adapt the concept of citizen life savers in daily life especially when faced with any emergency situation or disaster,” he said.

The policy involves commitment from all parties to craft strategic partnerships with safety, fire and firefighting industries.

He said that consolidation of fire protection aspects using the latest technology like automation and robotics would increase confidence not only among Malaysians but also industry players and investors.

“I am sure that through the DKPN 2021-2030, the KPKT, especially the Fire and Rescue Department can provide full commitment to realise the intention and aspiration of dynamic and progressive firefighting service delivery,” he added. — Bernama