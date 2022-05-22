Sarawak Energy cautions customers of bogus calls, SMS scams

KUCHING (May 22): Sarawak Energy cautions the people to be wary of any calls or messages received from unknown individuals claiming to be from its utility arm, Syarikat Sesco Berhad.

The utility company would like to reiterate that it will never contact its customers via mobile phone requesting for bank account numbers for bill payments or for any other matters.

Customers facing threat of disconnection in power supply are advised to check directly with Sarawak Energy 24/7 Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or email customercare@sarawakenergy.com immediately for verification.

Payments to Sarawak Energy should only be done through official channels such as Sarawak Energy’s customer service counters, authorised payment channels or the SEB Cares mobile app which is available for download in Apple’s App Store or Android’s Google Play Store.