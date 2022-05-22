Sibu Hospital, UTS reach out beyond ‘usual setting’

SIBU (May 22): The Cultivation of Health event at University Technology Sarawak (UTS) here yesterday provided an ideal platform for hospital and pharmaceutical services to reach the public beyond the usual hospital setting.

This was underlined by Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu who pointed out that it is important to ensure services within the hospital are reaching the public.

“It is very important for civil servants – doctors to provide service outside the hospital.

“That is why we took the efforts today to deliver hospital and pharmaceutical services outside the usual setting,” he said when officiating the event yesterday.

The one-day event was organised by UTS together with Sibu Hospital and Sarawak Midwives Association Sibu.

Dr Nanthakumar also spoke on the importance of managing stress.

“People have different capacities with regard to managing stress. Some can manage their stress well while others may not,” he said.

UTS School of Business and Management dean Assoc Prof Dr Winnie Wong Poh Ming also spoke at the function.

The day’s programme which ended at 4pm was geared towards empowering and enhancing the knowledge of the public on their medication as well as to enhance the good relations between government and education institutions as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The activities included talks such as ‘Importance of Covid-19 Vaccination in Kids’ by paediatric specialist Dr Toh Teck Hock and ‘Rabies Alert’ by Dr Tracy Ting.

There were also health screening, palliative and wound care demonstrations and lucky draws.

Among those present were Sibu Divisional health officer Dr Teh Ju Hon, Sibu Divisional Pharmacy officer Alan Lau and Sarawak Midwives Association Sibu chairperson Patimah Duat.