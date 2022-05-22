Uggah eyes two main focus areas for development in Bukit Saban

KUCHING (May 22): Bukit Saban assemblyman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has set his eyes on two main areas of focus for development in his constituency.

The Deputy Premier said one of them was income-generating economic activities while the other focus would be in education.

”The economic activities would prioritise quantity and quality. When we have the two, we can expect good returns,” he said at the Kampung Spaoh Hari Raya gathering in Spaoh, Betong here yesterday (May 21).

He said he is looking at modern agriculture, food and handicraft production activities, among others, to assist farmers and entrepreneurs.

”We must not forget that the government is building an airport in Bebuling, Spaoh to fly our products straight from the farm or factories to the markets.

“We will hold discussions this July on how we can assist all concerned to increase or improve their production and quality and how to pack them properly for the overseas markets. We hope they will give us their fullest support and cooperation,” he said.

On the other area of focus, Uggah said this was targeted at the field of education excellence.

“We want our next generation to be highly educated people who are able to master new technologies.

“They will be the ones who will chart out and strategise more and better development, progress and prosperity for us and the state,” he said.

He said he has discussed this matter with Rajang Teacher’s College director Dr Abang Ismail Abang Julhi, who hails from Spaoh.

“A team will be formed to help students excel in their studies,” he added.

To ensure that these two goals are met, he said he is also banking on inputs from Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat to assist him.

At the gathering, Uggah expressed his appreciation to the Malay community in Spaoh for giving their full support to him as well as other Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates in the last state election.

Also present were Robert, Deputy Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Mohammad Razi Sitam, political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Dr Richard Rapu, Betong Resident Richard Abunawas and Betong district officer Solfi Jebal.