Uggah urges Dayak NGOs to familiarise themselves with PCDS 2030

KUCHING (May 22): Dayak non-governmental organisations (NGOs) must know and understand the many programmes under the state Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

This came from Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who said when they could identify those relevant programmes, they could advise the community to take part in them.

“When we want to fish, we must know where the ‘lubok’ (deep pool) teeming with the ‘Empurau’ or the ‘Semah’ are. Similarly, if we want to look for fruits, we must know where the prolific durian, rambutan gardens are.

“If the community is in the dark of the PCDS, they will not be able to participate in it. When they fail to participate, they will be left out and at great disadvantage. So what will happen, like what had happened in the past, there will be the accusations the community is deliberately being left behind,” he said.

He said this last night when officiating at the Betong Division Gawai Dayak 2022 dinner gathering at the Dewan Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan in Betong.

Uggah said PCDS is for all Sarawakians, irrespective of their race or religion, social background or where they come from.

As such, he said the Dayak community must have the interest, the commitment to participate.

“They can pool their assets and resources and use their intelligence after all they have many well qualified people including PhD holders,” he said.

Uggah reminded all that the PCDS is a brainchild of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the PCDS was created to help the state to recover from the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The PCDS is based on data, innovations and technologies. It is to usher Sarawak into a high income region by 2030 where, among others, Sarawakians will be more prosperous, their livelihood secure and of high standard and education facilities are top notch.

“In other word, their tomorrows will always be better than their today,” he said.

On the Betong Division, Uggah said it was among the top division in the state in terms of Infrastructure and amenities distribution.

He said the next challenge was in developing suitable economic programme to allow the people to generate income.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who helms the State Disaster Management Committee in fighting the Covid-19, urged the people not to neglect the Health Ministry’s guidelines or the standard.

“Avoid mixing around when you are unwell. Do your own self testings as they are now easily available and at very affordable price,” he added.

The highlight of the night was the Kumang Gawai Dayak 2022 Betong beauty contest.

A 23-year old project engineer Ullia Ulanda Rumpang won the title.

The first and second runner-ups were a 24-year old student Helina Laing Dugat and a 24-old teacher Angeline Luyah Anak Wheeler Hersey respectively.

Uggah’s wife Datuk Doreen Mayang presented them their trophies and other prizes.