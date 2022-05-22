Yayasan Sabah offers special education loan rebate

KOTA KINABALU (May 22): Yayasan Sabah Group has once again implemented a 25 per cent Special Rebate Programme easing borrowers to repay their study loan balances all at once.

According to the Director of Yayasan Sabah, Dato’ Sri Haji Gulamhaidar @ Yusof bin Khan Bahadar, this programme is an incentive from Yayasan Sabah Group to borrowers.

“Previously, the 25 per cent rebate was only given to study loan borrowers who wanted to shorten their payment period by at least 75 per cent of the prescribed repayment period. Through this special 25 per cent rebate programme, borrowers, regardless of the shortened payment period, are eligible for a 25 per cent rebate based on the agreed terms and conditions,” he explained.

This programme is implemented for three months, effective from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022. Up to this point, the response received is very encouraging.

Gulamhaidar also stated that interested borrowers must sign a statutory letter of acceptance of the rebate offer.

For that purpose, Yayasan Sabah Group has also diversified its payment facilities to make it easier for borrowers to make payments. Throughout the programme, borrowers can make payments online among other modes of remittance.

“Borrowers have various digital payment options, such as the Maybank2u application for Maybank customers and transfers using telegraph and JomPAY for other bank customers. Alternatively, we also accept payments made through Bank Standing Instructions, bank drafts and cheques,” he explained.

“Borrowers can also visit our payment counter located at Level 6, Menara Tun Mustapha, Likas Bay, or our Zone Offices,” he added.

“With more study loan payments collected by Yayasan Sabah Group, we hope to raise more funds to enable Yayasan Sabah Group to continue to support and provide educational sponsorship for students in the future,” said Gulamhaidar.

For more information on the 25 per cent Special Rebate Programme, the public can visit the Yayasan Sabah Group website at http://www.yayasansabahgroup.org.my, KYS-Yayasan Sabah Group Facebook, telephone contact 088-326300 (Ext-1716, 1242 & 1246) or email to bayaranbalikpengajian@ysnet.org.my.