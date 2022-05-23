10 people made homeless after fire razes two houses at Kpg Seberang Kedai in Trusan

MIRI (May 23): Ten people from two families, including a septuagenarian were made homeless after a fire gutted two houses at Kampung Seberang Kedai, Trusan in Lawas on last night.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said a team of 10 firefighters from Lawas fire station was rushed to the scene, located 28km from the station after receiving a distress call at 8.35pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a semi-permanent house and a non-permanent house measuring 20 by 48 square feet and 40 by 70 square feet, respectively were 100 per cent destroyed.

“During the incident, ten people from two families including a 73-year-old man were lucky to have escaped without any injuries,” he said.

The operation was brought under control at 9.54pm and ended at 10.48pm.

The cause of fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.