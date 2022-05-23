Abg Jo: Sarawak to continue with green economy approach to help reduce global warming

MIRI (May 23): Sarawak will continue with its green economy approach as part of the state’s contribution to help reduce global warming due to the climate change, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We are in an era where the world faces many challenges and one of them is climate change. We have an approach to contribute so that global warming can be reduced.

“Thankfully, we are still in a green economy environment,” he said during the Miri Malay Welfare Trust Board (LAKMM) Ramah-Tamah Aifilfitri event at a hotel here last night.

Abang Johari said he had asked the state attorney-general to conduct a study on Sarawak Land Code three years ago because there was no mention of who owns the airspace on the state’s land.

“After a research was done, the international law, which is the common law, told us that we have a right to the airspace of our land.

“Thus, we amended our Land Code so that state government has a right on the airspace of Sarawak’s land.”

He said the Land Code amendment, which was recently passed during the State Legislative Assembly sitting, has enabled Sarawak to manage its own airspace, including its continental shelf for carbon storage.

Abang Johari said he is happy that Sarawak’s green economy approaches have been recognised by the world when he was recently invited to deliver a keynote address on Sarawak’s hydrogen industry during the World Hydrogen 2022 Summit and Exhibition at Rotterdam.

He added that it was indeed a world recognition for being able to share what has been planned by Sarawak during the summit.

“The world has been able to assess our policies well. Sarawak is now visible in the world. In the Asia region, Sarawak is the first for having economy hydrogen approach that is why I have been invited to Europe.”

As the state generates more revenue through the green economy, Abang Johari said education is important to ensure a brighter future for Sarawakians.

“We need more skilled people, because now we can store carbon and even Korea wants to store carbon in Sarawak.”

Abang Johari said he was informed that only four locations in the world can store carbon and Sarawak is one of them.

Besides that, he said Sarawak will also explore new technology through carbon storage to produce biofuel.

Also present were Premier’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Datuk Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development II (Entrepreneur Development) Dr Ripin Lamat and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.