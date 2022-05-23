Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry: Stop the chicken price game

KUALA TERENGGANU (May 23): Players in the country’s poultry industry are told to not continue with the chicken price-game by reducing the supply of chicken in the market as such an action is burdening the people.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries II (MAFI) Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said there should not be any shortage of chicken supply in the market.

“If there is shortage of chicken supply, it means that there is something not right happening,” he told reporters at the Aidilfitri celebration hosted by the Terengganu Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) here today.

According to him, the ministry is also working with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs to investigate the matter.

He hoped that players in the chicken industry could work with the government to help the people. — Bernama