Aidel: Construction of Jalan Ngungun/Jagau in Kanowit expected to be completed by May next year

KUCHING (May 23): The construction of Jalan Ngungun/Jagau in Kanowit spanning over 20 kilometres (km) is expected to be completed by May next year, said Aidel Lariwoo.

The Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development (Infrastructure Development) said the project comprised constructions of a new road spanning 7.22km of JKR R1 Standard, a connecting road spanning 3.6km and two concrete bridges.

“The two concrete bridges are Sg Ngemah 1 Bridge and Sg Sebatu Bridge,” he said in a reply to Anyi Jana (GPS-Ngemah) during the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

According to Aidel, the construction of Jalan Nanga Ngungun/Nanga Jagau in Kanowit is divided into three sections.

He said Section 1 is to upgrade Jalan Nanga Ngungun to Nanga Bat, spanning 5km, while Section 2 is on the contruction of Jalan Ngungun/Jagau, spanning 7.22km.

“Section 3 involves construction of Jalan Nanga Pera to Nanga Jagau, spanning 8km,” he added.

He said the state Public Works Department (JKR) was still waiting for an approval on a change of project name and scope for Section 1 and Section 3, from the Rural Development Ministry.

“As for Section 2, it is being implemented. As of April this year, the project was 12.2 per cent completed,” Aidel added.