APs for wheat imports axed, says PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (May 23): Following his announcement that approved permits (APs) are no longer required to import foodstuffs into the country, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that APs to import wheat into Malaysia have also been lifted.

Ismail Sabri also ordered all ministries to submit a list of other imported items where the use of an AP is required so that it can be abolished to safeguard the welfare of Malaysians.

“Following on from my previous announcement on the abolition of AP for food items, the Cabinet today have also agreed to have the AP for wheat cancelled.

“All ministries are also required to list AP for other items that can be abolished to safeguard the interests of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.

He also has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI), as well as Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to monitor, inspect and take action against those who are violating the law.

“The attorney general (AG) was also called to the Cabinet meeting today and advised the Cabinet to enforce the existing Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) against those who conceal, stow away, or sabotage the supply of chickens.

“Action can be taken under the Act and their licence can also be revoked immediately,” he said.

He also said that the Cabinet today received some feedback on the farming of corn and the use of palm kernel as a substitute for chicken feed.

He said that GLCs, government agencies and organisations would be encouraged to be involved in livestock farming, and would also be pulled in to assist with long term planning and provide temporary occupation licence land.

“The government will review in terms of assistance to those involved. This is part of the medium and long term plans that are to be developed by MAFI and KPDNHEP,” he said.

On May 18, the government agreed not to impose, with immediate effect, the approved permit (AP) requirement to import foodstuffs into the country.

He said this decision was reached at the Cabinet meeting chaired by him towards ensuring sufficient food supply in the country.

“This will enable all parties to import any food items into the country,” he told reporters after attending an Aidilfitri celebration hosted by the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM). — Malay Mail