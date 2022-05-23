Covid-19: S’wak records 295 cases in Epid Week 20

KUCHING (May 23): Sarawak’s weekly Covid-19 cases showed a decrease after recording 295 cases for Epidemiological (Epid) Week 20, compared to the 377 cases in Epid Week 19.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its weekly report on Monday said of the 295 cases, 288 were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

The committee said there was one Covid-19 fatality, which was recorded in Miri, for Epid Week 20.

On the breakdown of cases, the committee said Kuching remains the district with the highest number of cases with 83.

“This is followed by Miri with 68, Sibu (48), Bintulu (22), Samarahan (13), Serian (10), Pusa (6) and Limbang (4),” it said.

Mukah, Kanowit, Kapit, Dalat, Beluru, Lawas, and Telang Usan each recorded three new cases, while Bau, Simunjan, Betong, Tatau, Saratok, Asajaya, Matu and Belaga each had two.

There was one case each in Kabong, Tebedu, Song and Lundu

Other districts did not record any new cases for Week 20.